Planning a Czech trip? Explore these underrated spots

The Czech Republic is famous for its beautiful cities and historical sites, but some of its attractions may be overhyped. While Prague gets all the attention, there are lesser-known towns that provide a more authentic experience without the crowd. Here are five such towns that are worth your time and give you a glimpse into the Czech Republic's rich culture and history.

#1 Discover the charm of Telc Telc is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its Renaissance architecture and picturesque square. The town's colorful facades and well-preserved buildings make it a photographer's paradise. Unlike more popular destinations, Telc is relatively peaceful, allowing visitors to explore at their own pace. The local castle adds to the charm with its beautiful gardens and historical exhibits.

#2 Experience history in Kutna Hora Kutna Hora is famous for its medieval silver mines and Gothic architecture. The town was once an important economic center in Europe due to its rich deposits of silver. Visitors can explore St. Barbara's Cathedral, a masterpiece of Gothic design, and the Sedlec Ossuary, famous for its unique interior decorated with human bones.

#3 Enjoy tranquility in Cesky Krumlov While Cesky Krumlov is popular, it is not as crowded as Prague or other major cities. This fairy-tale town is famous for its winding streets, colorful buildings, and a stunning castle overlooking the Vltava River. The castle complex is one of the largest in Central Europe, offering panoramic views of the town below.

#4 Unwind in Jindrichuv Hradec Jindrichuv Hradec is famous for its beautiful lakeside setting and peaceful atmosphere. The town's castle complex is one of the largest in the country, with a rich collection of art and artifacts. The nearby Vajgar Lake offers opportunities for leisurely walks or boat rides, making it an ideal spot for those looking to relax away from crowded tourist spots.