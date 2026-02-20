These forts are totally skippable (try these instead)

India is dotted with numerous forts that narrate the tales of its glorious past. However, some of these are often considered overrated due to excessive commercialization and crowds. In this article, we explore a few of these forts and suggest some lesser-known alternatives that can offer a more authentic experience without the hustle and bustle of tourists.

#1 Red Fort's commercial chaos While Red Fort in Delhi is a symbol of India's history, it is often crowded with tourists and vendors. The commercialization can take away from the historical significance of the place. Visitors may find it difficult to appreciate the architecture and history due to the noise and hustle. Instead, exploring lesser-known forts in Delhi might offer a more peaceful experience.

#2 Amer Fort's tourist overload Amer Fort in Jaipur is another popular destination that suffers from tourist overload. The fort is beautiful, but the throngs of visitors can make it hard to enjoy its beauty. The long queues and packed spaces can be tiring for those looking for a relaxed visit. Exploring other nearby forts like Jaigarh or Nahargarh can give you a similar historical insight without the crowd.

Advertisement

#3 Mehrangarh Fort's pricey entry fees While Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur is famous for its stunning views and rich history, it has also been criticized for its high entry fees. The cost may not be worth it for some visitors who feel the same experience could be had at other less expensive places. Exploring nearby Mandore Gardens or Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park could be a more budget-friendly option.

Advertisement