Paragliding over Mount Kilimanjaro: A guide

Paragliding over the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro gives you a unique perspective of Africa 's highest peak. The combination of flying and stunning views make the adventure an unforgettable one. As you glide through the skies, you would see the diversity around this iconic mountain. Be it an experienced paraglider or a first-timer, this activity is both exhilarating and awe-inspiring.

Preparation Preparing for your flight Before you go for your paragiding adventure, you need to prepare well. Make sure you are wearing comfortable clothes that can withstand temperature changes and good footwear. It's best to check weather conditions beforehand, as they can affect your flight experience considerably. Also, know the safety protocols and listen closely to your guide/instructor's instructions.

Weather insight Understanding weather conditions Weather plays an important role in paragliding over Kilimanjaro's slopes. The ideal time for this activity is during the dry seasons when visibility is clear, and winds are favorable. Generally, these periods are from January to March and June to October. Regularly monitoring weather forecasts closely will help ensure a safe and enjoyable flight.

Equipment choice Choosing the right equipment Choosing the right equipment is key to a successful paragliding experience over Kilimanjaro. Make sure all gear meets safety standards and is in pristine condition. If you're renting equipment, inspect its condition thoroughly before using it. If you're flying with your own gear, conduct regular checks to avoid any malfunctions during the flight. This step is crucial for both safety and enjoyment.