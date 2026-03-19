5 workouts that can help you sleep better

African workouts are becoming popular for their holistic approach to fitness and well-being. These exercises, inspired by traditional practices, can be a natural way to improve sleep quality. By incorporating rhythmic movements and breathing techniques, these workouts can help relax the mind and body. Here are five African workouts that may help you sleep better.

Dance moves Dance-based workouts Dance-based workouts are an integral part of many African cultures. These involve rhythmic movements that can help release tension from the body. The repetitive motions and music create a calming effect, which can help you relax before bed. Not only do these workouts improve flexibility and strength, but they also promote mental clarity by focusing on the rhythm and coordination.

Drumming rhythm Drumming exercises Drumming exercises are also a traditional practice in many African communities. The act of drumming is not just a physical workout but also a meditative practice. The rhythmic beats can help lower stress levels and improve mood, making it easier to fall asleep. The focus required in drumming also encourages mindfulness, which can further enhance relaxation.

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Yoga poses Traditional yoga practices Traditional yoga practices in Africa often include unique poses that are inspired by nature and daily life activities. These poses focus on deep breathing techniques that calm the nervous system. Practicing these yoga poses regularly can improve your flexibility, balance, and mental focus, while promoting deeper sleep cycles.

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Herbal stretches Herbal stretching routines Herbal stretching routines are also a staple in many African cultures where herbs are used for their calming properties. These stretches are usually accompanied by the use of herbal infusions or oils during the session. The combination of gentle stretching with soothing aromas helps relax muscles and reduce tension, making it easier to unwind at night.