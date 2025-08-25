Sleep deprivation and weight gain: Myth v/s facts

The connection between sleep deprivation and weight gain is much debated. While some believe lack of sleep directly results in weight gain, others argue it is not so simple. Knowing how sleep patterns relate to body weight can help you make better health decisions. Here are various insights into how sleep deprivation could affect weight gain, giving you a clearer picture of this complex issue.

#1 Hormonal changes affecting appetite Sleep deprivation can throw your hormones out of whack and lead to appetite regulation issues. When you don't get enough rest, the levels of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates hunger, rise while leptin, which signals fullness, goes down. This imbalance may make you feel hungrier than usual and even eat more calories than necessary.

#2 Impact on metabolism Lack of sleep can also affect metabolism by slowing down the body's efficient processing of glucose. This inefficiency can result in higher blood sugar levels and more fat storage over time. As metabolism slows down due to lack of sufficient rest, the body finds it harder to burn calories effectively.

#3 Increased cravings for unhealthy foods When sleep-deprived, people tend to crave more high-calorie foods high in sugars and fats. These cravings are believed to be associated with changes in brain activity related to reward processing when tiredness kicks in. As a result, people may find themselves reaching for unhealthy snacks more often.

#4 Reduced physical activity levels Sleep deprivation also leads to fatigue and lower energy levels during the day. The drop in energy may cause people to participate less in physical activities or workout regimes they would normally follow if they were well-rested. Reduced physical activity levels contribute further towards possible weight gain over time.