Refresh your winter style with slub cotton sweatshirts

Slub cotton sweatshirts are the perfect blend of comfort and style for the Indian winter. The textured fabric is lightweight yet warm, making it the perfect pick for layering. From casual outings to relaxed homewear, these sweatshirts are versatile enough to suit all occasions. Here are five stylish ways to wear slub cotton sweatshirts this winter, and stay cozy without compromising on fashion.

Tip 1 Layer with denim jackets Pairing a slub cotton sweatshirt with a denim jacket is an easy way to add style and warmth. The combination works well for casual outings, giving you a laid-back yet put-together look. Opt for neutral colors in your sweatshirt and denim jacket to keep things versatile. This pairing works well for both men and women, making it a go-to choice for winter layering.

Tip 2 Pair with jogger pants For those lazy days at home or casual strolls around the neighborhood, slub cotton sweatshirts go perfectly with jogger pants. The comfy fit of joggers complements the relaxed vibe of the sweatshirt, making it an ideal pick for lounging or running errands. Choose joggers in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep your outfit balanced and chic.

Tip 3 Style with skirts For a more feminine touch, pair a slub cotton sweatshirt with skirts. A-line or pencil skirts can create an interesting contrast with the loose fit of the sweatshirt. This combination is perfect for casual office wear or weekend brunches, giving you both comfort and style without being overdressed.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves Adding scarves to your slub cotton sweatshirt ensemble can amp up both warmth and style quotient. Scarves in different textures and patterns can add depth to your outfit while keeping you warm during chilly days. Go for scarves in complementary colors to your sweatshirt for a cohesive look that stands out effortlessly.