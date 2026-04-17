5 tips to keep your car in top shape  

Maintaining a car can be expensive, but with the right hacks, you can keep your vehicle in top shape without spending a fortune. Here are some practical tips that will help you save money on car maintenance while ensuring your vehicle runs smoothly. From simple DIY fixes to cost-effective solutions, these hacks will help you extend the life of your car and reduce unnecessary expenses.

Tip 1 Regular oil changes at home Changing oil is essential for keeping your engine healthy. Instead of getting it done at a service station, do it at home. Buy an oil filter and the right type of oil for your vehicle. The whole process would cost you less than a professional service. Do it every 5,000 kilometers, or as per your manufacturer's recommendation, to keep your engine running smoothly.

Tip 2 DIY tire rotation and inflation Proper tire maintenance is key to fuel efficiency and safety. Rotate tires every 8,000 kilometers to ensure even wear. You can do this with basic tools like a jack and lug wrench, which are much cheaper than paying someone else to do it. Also, check tire pressure regularly with a gauge; under-inflated tires can increase fuel consumption by up to 3%.

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Tip 3 Clean air filter regularly A clean air filter ensures optimal airflow to the engine, improving performance and fuel efficiency. Instead of replacing it frequently, clean it every month or two by using compressed air or washing it with mild soap and water. This simple task can improve gas mileage by as much as 10%.

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Tip 4 Use LED lights for interior lighting Switching to LED lights for interior lighting can save you a lot in the long run. LEDs consume less power than traditional bulbs, which means less strain on your battery and alternator. Plus, they last longer, so you will not have to replace them often. This small change can improve overall electrical system efficiency and save you money over time.