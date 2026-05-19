Easy budget hacks to personalize your rental apartment

Personalizing a rental apartment can be a daunting task, especially when you are on a budget. However, with some creative hacks, you can transform your space without breaking the bank. Here are practical tips that will help you add a personal touch to your home while keeping costs low. From simple decor ideas to innovative storage solutions, these hacks will make your rental feel more like home.

Tip 1 Use removable wall decals Removable wall decals are an easy and affordable way to add personality to your rental. Available in various designs and sizes, they let you customize your walls without damaging them. Ideal for renters, these decals can be easily removed when it is time to move out. They cost anywhere between ₹500 and ₹2,000, depending on the size and design, making them a cost-effective option for personalizing your space.

Tip 2 Invest in multi-functional furniture Multi-functional furniture is the perfect solution for small apartments on a budget. Pieces like sofa beds or storage ottomans serve dual purposes, saving space and money. Not only do they provide extra seating or sleeping arrangements, but they also offer additional storage options. Prices for multi-functional furniture start at around ₹5,000, making it an economical choice for maximizing utility in your rental.

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Tip 3 Create DIY artwork Creating DIY artwork is a great way to add a personal touch to your walls without spending much. You can use inexpensive materials like canvas, paint, or even recycled paper to make unique pieces that reflect your style. Not only does this save money, but it also gives you the freedom to change your decor as often as you want. Basic supplies for DIY artwork can cost as little as ₹500.

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Tip 4 Utilize vertical space with shelves Installing shelves is an effective way to utilize vertical space in any room. They provide additional storage for books, plants, or decorative items, without taking up floor space. Floating shelves are particularly easy to install and remove when needed, making them ideal for renters. Prices start at around ₹1,000 per shelf unit.