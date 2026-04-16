Laundry day? These tips may make it easy

Laundry day can be a hassle, but with the right tricks, you can make it easier without spending a fortune. Here are some practical laundry tips that will help you save time and money. From sorting clothes to choosing the right detergent, these insights will help you keep your wardrobe fresh and clean without breaking the bank.

Tip 1 Sort clothes by color and fabric Sorting your laundry by color and fabric type is essential for preventing color bleeding and fabric damage. Wash whites separately from dark colors to avoid dye transfer. Also, separate heavy fabrics, like towels, from lighter ones to ensure even cleaning. This simple step can prolong the life of your clothes and maintain their appearance.

Tip 2 Use homemade laundry detergent Making your own laundry detergent is an economical alternative to store-bought ones. You can use common household items like baking soda, vinegar, and lemon juice to make effective cleaning solutions. These natural ingredients are not only cheap but also gentle on fabrics, making them ideal for regular use.

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Tip 3 Opt for cold water washes Washing clothes in cold water instead of hot can save energy costs by up to 90%. Cold water is effective in removing dirt and stains from most fabrics, while being gentler on the fibers. It also helps retain the color vibrancy of your clothes over time.

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Tip 4 Air dry whenever possible Air drying your clothes instead of using a dryer can save a lot of money on electricity bills. Hanging clothes outdoors or on an indoor drying rack helps reduce wear and tear caused by high heat in dryers. Plus, it gives you fresher-smelling laundry without the need for fabric softeners.