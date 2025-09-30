Smart ways to store fresh herbs

Storing fresh herbs properly ensures they retain their flavor and aroma for a long time. Be it basil, cilantro, or parsley, the right storage techniques can make a world of difference in how long they last. Here are some practical tips to keep your herbs fresh and vibrant, so that you can always have them on hand for your culinary creations.

Tip 1 Use water for leafy herbs For leafy herbs like basil and cilantro, storing them in water can do wonders. Trim the stems slightly and place the herbs upright in a glass of water, like a bouquet. Cover the tops with a plastic bag and store them in the refrigerator. This method keeps the leaves crisp and fresh for up to a week.

Tip 2 Wrap in damp paper towels Another effective way to store leafy herbs is by wrapping them in damp paper towels. Lightly moisten two or three paper towels and wrap them around the herb bunch. Place the wrapped herbs inside a plastic bag or airtight container before refrigerating. This method helps maintain moisture levels without making the leaves soggy.

Tip 3 Freeze for long-term storage Freezing is an excellent option if you want to store herbs for a longer period. Wash and dry your herbs thoroughly before chopping them into small pieces. Place them in ice cube trays filled with water or olive oil and freeze. Once frozen, transfer the cubes into airtight bags or containers for future use.