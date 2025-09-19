Smoothies for breakfast: 5 magnesium-rich options

Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps with nerve function, muscle contraction, and energy production. Including magnesium-rich foods in your diet can help you remain healthy and energized all day long. Breakfast smoothies are an easy way to get this nutrient in your morning routine. Here are five breakfast smoothie ideas that are rich in magnesium, and will keep you energized and focused all day long.

Tip 1 Spinach and banana smoothie Spinach is an excellent source of magnesium, and bananas add natural sweetness along with potassium. Blend a handful of fresh spinach leaves with one ripe banana, a cup of almond milk (which also contains magnesium), and a tablespoon of chia seeds for an extra boost. This smoothie is not only nutritious but also creamy and satisfying.

Tip 2 Avocado green smoothie Avocados are packed with healthy fats and magnesium. For this smoothie, blend half an avocado with one cup of kale or Swiss chard, one apple for sweetness, and half a cup of coconut water for hydration. The result is a creamy green drink that's both refreshing and nourishing.

Tip 3 Almond butter berry smoothie Almond butter is another great source of magnesium. Combine two tablespoons of almond butter with one cup of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), one banana, and half a cup of oat milk. This smoothie offers antioxidants from the berries and healthy fats from the almond butter.

Tip 4 Cashew mango smoothie Cashews provide a good dose of magnesium along with creamy texture when blended. Mix one handful of cashews (soaked overnight for better digestion) with one ripe mango, half a cup of orange juice or water, and ice cubes if desired. This tropical-inspired smoothie is sweet yet nutritious.