5 common myths about sneezing you should stop believing

Sneezing is a natural reflex that most of us experience on a daily basis. However, there are many misconceptions about this common phenomenon. From the belief that sneezing stops your heart to the idea that it expels evil spirits, many myths have been perpetuated over time. In this article, we will debunk some of these myths and give you an insight into what really happens when you sneeze.

Myth 1 Sneezing does not stop your heart One common myth is that sneezing stops your heart momentarily. This is not true. A sneeze is a reflex action involving muscles in the chest and abdomen, but it does not affect the heart's rhythm significantly. The heart continues to beat normally during a sneeze, and there is no interruption in its function.

Myth 2 Sneezing expels evil spirits Another myth is that sneezing can expel evil spirits or bad luck from your body. This belief dates back to ancient cultures where sneezing was considered an omen or a sign of something supernatural. Scientifically, however, there is no evidence supporting this claim. Sneezing is simply a way for the body to clear irritants from the nasal passages.

Myth 3 Holding in a sneeze won't cause harm Many believe that holding in a sneeze can cause serious harm, like bursting blood vessels or damaging organs. While it may cause temporary discomfort or pressure buildup in the head, it rarely causes any long-term damage if done occasionally and not forcefully.

Myth 4 Sneezes travel up to 100 miles per hour It's often said that sneezes can travel as fast as 100 miles per hour. While they are indeed fast, studies suggest that the speed of a sneeze ranges between 30 mph and 60 mph on average. The speed can vary depending on factors like force and individual physiology, but generally falls well below 100 mph.