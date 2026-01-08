Snow kiting in Africa: 5 epic mountain spots

Snow kiting, a thrilling blend of skiing and kite surfing, is taking adventure sports enthusiasts by storm. Africa , with its diverse landscapes, offers some unique spots for this exhilarating activity. From vast snow-covered plains to challenging mountain terrains, these locations promise unforgettable experiences for both beginners and seasoned kite surfers. Here are five epic African spots where you can enjoy snow kiting amidst stunning natural beauty.

#1 Lesotho's Drakensberg Mountains Lesotho's Drakensberg Mountains are famous for their breathtaking views and tough terrains. The area has a number of snow-covered trails perfect for snow kiting. The high altitude and strong winds make it an ideal place for the sport. With its rugged beauty and challenging conditions, the Drakensberg Mountains are a must-visit for any snow kiting enthusiast.

#2 Mount Kilimanjaro's glaciers While Mount Kilimanjaro is mostly known for its trekking routes, its glaciers also provide an unusual snow kiting experience. The high altitudes guarantee consistent winds, making it perfect for kite surfers looking for a challenge. The stunning views from the top only add to the excitement of gliding over the icy expanse.

#3 Atlas Mountains in Morocco The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide another amazing snow kiting destination. With wide open spaces and reliable wind patterns, the area is perfect for both beginners and experts alike. The mountains' varied terrain offers different levels of difficulty, making it an ideal spot for anyone looking to try their hand at this thrilling sport.

#4 Mount Elgon's snowfields Mount Elgon, straddling Uganda and Kenya, features expansive snowfields perfect for snow kiting. The region's unique geography provides varied conditions suited to different skill levels. With its vast expanses and stunning vistas, Mount Elgon is a great place to explore the exhilarating world of snow kiting.