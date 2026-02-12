Create soft waves with a side pin: Here's how

Creating soft waves with a side pin is an effortless way to add some elegance to your hairstyle. This simple technique can be used for both casual and formal occasions, giving you a polished look without much effort. By using a few basic tools and following some simple steps, you can achieve this timeless hairstyle at home. Here are some practical tips to help you master the art of soft waves with a side pin.

Tools selection Choose the right tools Choosing the right tools is key to getting those perfect soft waves. A good quality curling iron or wand is essential, preferably one with a barrel diameter of one inch for natural-looking curls. A fine-tooth comb will help you detangle your hair before styling. Also, have bobby pins handy to secure the waves on one side. These tools will make sure your hairstyle stays intact all day long.

Hair preparation Prepare your hair Preparing your hair properly sets the stage for achieving those soft waves. Start by washing and conditioning your hair with products suited to your hair type. Once your hair is dry, apply a heat protectant spray to shield it from damage while styling. Use a fine-tooth comb to detangle any knots and ensure that your hair is smooth before you start curling.

Curling method Curling technique To get soft waves, divide your hair into sections. Take one-inch sections at a time and wrap them around the curling iron/wand away from your face. Hold for about 10 seconds before releasing gently into loose curls. Repeat this step until all sections are curled evenly.

