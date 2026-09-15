5 herbal teas that may help ease nausea
What's the story
Nausea can be an uncomfortable experience, but certain herbal teas may provide relief. These natural remedies have been used for centuries and are known for their soothing properties. They are easy to make and can be a comforting option when you are feeling unwell. Here are five herbal teas that might help ease nausea, each with its unique benefits.
Tip 1
Ginger tea for nausea relief
Ginger tea is famous for its anti-nausea properties. Ginger contains compounds called gingerols and shogaols, which are believed to help settle the stomach.
To make ginger tea, slice fresh ginger root and steep it in hot water for about 10 minutes.
This tea can be consumed two to three times a day for best results.
Tip 2
Peppermint tea as a soothing option
Peppermint tea is another popular choice for relieving nausea.
The menthol in peppermint helps relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, which may reduce the feeling of nausea.
To prepare peppermint tea, steep peppermint leaves or tea bags in hot water for five minutes before drinking it warm or cold.
Tip 3
Chamomile tea for calming effects
Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects on both mind and body. It may help reduce nausea by relaxing the stomach muscles and easing tension.
To make chamomile tea, steep chamomile flowers or tea bags in hot water for about five minutes.
This gentle herbal infusion can be enjoyed before meals or when needed.
Tip 4
Lemon balm tea as a gentle remedy
Lemon balm tea is made from lemon balm leaves, which are known to have mild sedative effects that may help calm an upset stomach.
Steep lemon balm leaves in hot water for about 10 minutes to prepare this soothing drink.
It can be particularly helpful during stressful times when nausea strikes.
Tip 5
Fennel seed tea for digestive support
Fennel seed tea is famous for supporting digestion and relieving symptoms of nausea.
The anethole compound present in fennel seeds helps reduce bloating and discomfort in the stomach.
To prepare fennel seed tea, crush fennel seeds slightly, and steep them in hot water for about 10 minutes before straining out the solids.