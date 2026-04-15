Fix your cough with fennel tea

Fennel tea is a popular natural remedy for cough relief. The aromatic seeds of fennel are known for their soothing properties, which can help ease throat irritation and reduce coughing. This simple home remedy has been used for centuries in various cultures as a gentle way to alleviate cough symptoms. Here's how fennel tea can be beneficial and easy to prepare at home.

Cough relief How fennel tea helps with cough Fennel seeds contain compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties. These compounds may help relax the muscles of the respiratory tract, reducing the frequency and intensity of coughing. Additionally, fennel's natural antioxidants can support overall respiratory health by combating oxidative stress.

Easy preparation Preparing fennel tea at home Preparing fennel tea at home is simple and requires minimal ingredients. Start by crushing one teaspoon of fennel seeds to release their oils. Boil 1 cup of water and add the crushed seeds. Let it steep for about 10 minutes before straining into a cup. For added flavor, you can include honey or lemon.

Advertisement

Timing matters Best time to consume fennel tea Drinking fennel tea at regular intervals throughout the day can be more effective than having it once. Having it two to three times a day can keep your throat soothed and coughs at bay. Having it before going to bed can also help you sleep better by keeping your throat irritation-free.

Advertisement