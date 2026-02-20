Sore throat? Try these turmeric remedies

Turmeric, a staple in most kitchens, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The spice can be a natural remedy for soothing sore throats. Its active compound, curcumin, is believed to have healing properties that may help relieve discomfort caused by throat irritation. Here are five simple ways to use turmeric for sore throat relief.

Tip 1 Turmeric milk for comfort Turmeric milk, also commonly known as golden milk, is a traditional remedy. Simply add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a glass of warm milk and stir well. Drink it before going to bed. The warmth of the milk combined with the properties of turmeric can help soothe the throat and promote relaxation.

Tip 2 Turmeric gargle solution A turmeric gargle can also be effective in reducing throat inflammation. Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with warm water and gargle several times a day. This simple practice may help reduce irritation and provide temporary relief from soreness.

Tip 3 Honey and turmeric mixture Combining honey with turmeric can make a soothing mixture that may ease throat discomfort. Mix one teaspoon of honey with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and consume it slowly. Honey has its own soothing properties that complement the effects of turmeric.

Tip 4 Turmeric tea infusion Turmeric tea is another way to get the benefits of this spice. Boil water with one teaspoon of grated ginger and half a teaspoon of turmeric powder until it reduces to half. Strain the liquid into a cup and add honey if desired. Sip this tea slowly to relieve throat irritation.