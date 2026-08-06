Love sourdough? Try these 5 delicious recipes
What's the story
Sourdough bread is a staple in many homes, thanks to its unique flavor and health benefits. The fermentation process gives it a tangy taste and chewy texture, making it a versatile ingredient in many dishes. Here are some creative ways to use sourdough bread in everyday cooking. From breakfast delights to savory snacks, these ideas will help you make the most of this beloved bread.
Dish 1
Sourdough French toast twist
Transform your breakfast routine with sourdough French toast.
The bread's robust texture holds up beautifully when soaked in a mixture of milk and vanilla extract.
Cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
Serve with fresh fruits or maple syrup for a delightful start to your day.
Dish 2
Savory sourdough sandwiches
Craft hearty sandwiches using sourdough as the base. Its dense structure supports generous fillings without falling apart.
Layer slices with avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, and your choice of cheese or spreads for a nutritious lunch option.
The bread's natural tang complements various ingredients perfectly.
Dish 3
Sourdough croutons for salads
Make homemade croutons by cubing stale sourdough bread and tossing them in olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Bake until crispy at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 15 minutes.
These croutons add texture and flavor to salads or soups.
Dish 4
Rustic sourdough bruschetta
Create rustic bruschetta by toasting thick slices of sourdough bread until lightly browned.
Top each slice with diced tomatoes mixed with basil leaves, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
This simple yet flavorful appetizer is perfect for gatherings or as an evening snack.
Dish 5
Sourdough bread pudding delight
Transform leftover sourdough into a delightful dessert with bread pudding.
Tear the bread into pieces and mix them with a custard of eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Bake until set and golden brown on top. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream for added indulgence.