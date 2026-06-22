Try this dish

Chakalaka: A traditional South African comfort food

By Simran Jeet 12:32 pm Jun 22, 202612:32 pm

What's the story

Chakalaka, a traditional South African relish, is famous for its spicy and tangy flavor. This versatile dish goes well with a variety of meals, making it a staple in many households. Prepared with a mix of vegetables and spices, chakalaka is not only delicious but also nutritious. It can be served as a side dish or used as a topping to enhance the flavor of main courses.