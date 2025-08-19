Soy milk v/s rice milk: Comparing their nutrition

Soy milk and rice milk are two of the most popular plant-based dairy milk alternatives, both having their own unique nutritional benefits. As more people turn towards non-dairy options, knowing the difference between the two can help make informed dietary choices. Let's take a look at the nutritional difference between soy milk and rice milk.

#1 Protein content in soy milk Soy milk is high in protein, with around seven grams per cup, making it perfect for anyone avoiding animal products. Its proteins are complete, containing all essential amino acids required for health. This makes soy milk a top pick for vegetarians and vegans on the hunt for dependable protein sources.

#2 Carbohydrate levels in rice milk Rice milk also makes an impression with its higher carb content than soy milk. One cup of rice milk commonly has about 22 grams of carbs. While it is a great energy source, it may not be suitable for anyone monitoring their carb levels closely or dealing with diabetes. The carbs in rice milk come from the natural sugars found in rice during processing.

#3 Fat composition differences When it comes to fat content, soy and rice milks vary widely. Soy milk typically has about four grams of fat per cup, most of it being unsaturated fats that are heart-healthy. Rice milk, on the other hand, has less fat content (about two grams per cup) but doesn't have the beneficial unsaturated fats of soy milk. So, if you're concerned about fat or looking for heart-healthy options, this difference might sway your choice.