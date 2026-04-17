Hairstyles 101: How to master space buns 

Space buns are a fun and trendy hairstyle that never fails to make a statement. This versatile look is perfect for any occasion, whether casual or formal. Space buns are easy to create and can be customized to suit different hair types and lengths. With the right techniques and accessories, you can achieve this playful style effortlessly. Here are some tips to master the art of space buns.

Tip 1 Choosing the right products Selecting the right products is key to achieving perfect space buns. Use a volumizing mousse or spray to add texture and hold to your hair. A good quality hairspray will keep your buns in place all day long. If you have fine hair, consider using a teasing comb to add volume at the roots before styling.

Tip 2 Sectioning your hair correctly Proper sectioning is key to getting symmetrical space buns. Start by parting your hair down the middle with a fine-toothed comb. Secure each half with an elastic band to keep them separate while styling. Make sure both sections are equal in size for balanced buns.

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Tip 3 Creating volume with teasing Teasing is the key to adding volume and making your space buns look fuller. Take a small section of hair at the crown of your head, and gently backcomb it towards the roots with a teasing brush or comb. This will add lift and body, making your buns look more voluminous and dynamic.

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Tip 4 Securing your buns tightly To ensure your space buns stay put all day, twist each section of hair tightly before wrapping it around itself into a bun shape at either side of your head. Secure each bun with bobby pins or small elastics, making sure they are tight enough not to sag, but comfortable enough not to cause discomfort.