Spain's most beautiful coastal drives: A list

Spain 's coastline is dotted with some of the most stunning drives in the world. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sun-kissed beaches of the south, these routes offer breathtaking views and an unforgettable experience for travelers. Whether you are looking for adventure or a leisurely drive, Spain's coastal roads have something to offer everyone. Here are some of the most beautiful drives along Spain's coastline.

#1 Costa Brava's rugged beauty Costa Brava is famous for its dramatic cliffs and secluded coves. The coastal road here winds through picturesque villages and offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The route is dotted with several lookout points where travelers can stop and soak in the natural beauty. From sandy beaches to rocky shores, Costa Brava has it all for those looking to explore Spain's northern coastline.

#2 Andalusia's sun-kissed shores Andalusia also has a beautiful coastline, with sunny beaches and lively towns. The drive along this part of Spain's coast takes you through places like Malaga and Marbella, famous for their beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. The route also offers stunning views of the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background, making it an ideal drive for those who want to enjoy both mountains and sea.

#3 Basque Country's scenic routes The Basque Country is known for its lush green landscapes and rugged coastlines. The scenic routes here take you through charming fishing villages and offer panoramic views of the Bay of Biscay. This region is less touristy than other parts of Spain, making it perfect for those looking to escape crowds while enjoying stunning natural scenery.

