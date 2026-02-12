If you want a challenging hike, consider Spain

The Picos de Europa, a mountain range in northern Spain , is famous for its stunning landscapes and challenging hikes. The region is ideal for adventure lovers looking for offbeat trails. Unlike the popular routes, these hidden gems offer a unique experience to trek through less-explored paths. From breathtaking views to diverse flora and fauna, these trails promise an unforgettable journey for those willing to venture off the beaten path.

#1 Covadonga Lakes Trail The Covadonga Lakes Trail is a picturesque route that takes you through serene lakes and lush greenery. This trail is less frequented by tourists, making it a peaceful escape into nature. Hikers can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding peaks while walking along well-marked paths. The trail is suitable for moderate-level hikers and offers an opportunity to witness local wildlife in its natural habitat.

#2 Cares Gorge alternative route While the Cares Gorge is famous for its dramatic scenery, there are alternative routes that provide an equally thrilling experience without the crowds. These lesser-known paths wind through dense forests and offer stunning views of the gorge from different angles. Hikers on these routes can enjoy solitude and tranquility while exploring this majestic area.

#3 Bulnes Ascent via Canal de las Moza The ascent to Bulnes via Canal de las Moza is a hidden gem that rewards hikers with breathtaking vistas as they climb higher into the mountains. This route is less popular than other ascents to Bulnes, but offers equally rewarding views of the surrounding landscape. The path involves some steep sections, but is manageable for those with a good level of fitness.

#4 Vega de Urriellu Base Camp trek Trekking to Vega de Urriellu Base Camp gives you an opportunity to experience one of Spain's most iconic peaks up close without having to scale it. The trek takes you through varied terrains, from rocky paths to grassy meadows, all the while offering stunning views of Naranjo de Bulnes peak. It's an ideal hike for those wanting to immerse themselves in nature without taking on technical climbs.