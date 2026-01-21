Speed skating v/s aqua jogging: Which is better for metabolism?

Speed skating and aqua jogging are two popular forms of exercise that are often compared for their metabolic benefits. Both activities offer unique advantages, making them appealing to different fitness enthusiasts. While speed skating is known for its high-intensity and dynamic movements, aqua jogging provides a low-impact alternative that can be easier on the joints. Here's a look at how each activity affects metabolism and which might be more beneficial depending on individual goals.

#1 High-intensity impact of speed skating Speed skating is a high-intensity workout that involves rapid movements and requires a lot of energy. This sport helps in burning a lot of calories in a short span of time, which can boost your metabolism significantly. The fast-paced nature of speed skating increases heart rate and stimulates muscle engagement across the body. This can lead to improved cardiovascular health and increased metabolic rate even after the workout.

#2 Low-impact benefits of aqua jogging Aqua jogging is a low-impact exercise performed in water, simulating the motion of running without putting stress on joints. This makes it an ideal option for those recovering from injuries or looking for a gentler workout. Aqua jogging still provides a good cardiovascular workout, which can help in boosting metabolism over time. The resistance offered by water makes muscles work harder, promoting muscle tone and endurance.

Advertisement

#3 Caloric burn comparison When comparing caloric burn between speed skating and aqua jogging, speed skating usually burns more calories due to its high-intensity nature. A 70 kg person may burn around 600 calories in an hour of speed skating, whereas aqua jogging may burn around 400 calories in the same duration. However, the exact number may vary based on factors such as weight, intensity level, and duration of exercise.

Advertisement