Spelt flour breakfasts: Must-try recipes

Spelt flour, an ancient grain, is becoming popular for its nutritional benefits. Unlike regular wheat, spelt flour has a unique combination of proteins and fibers that can keep you energized all morning. Including spelt flour in your breakfast can give you the nutrients you need to kickstart your day. Here are some ways to include spelt flour in your morning meals for sustained energy.

Dish 1 Spelt pancakes with fresh fruits Spelt pancakes make for a delicious and nutritious breakfast option. The natural sweetness of spelt flour goes well with fresh fruits like bananas or berries. These fruits not only add flavor but also provide essential vitamins and antioxidants. The fiber content in both spelt flour and fruits helps in digestion and keeps you full longer, making it an ideal choice for sustained energy.

Dish 2 Nutritious spelt porridge Spelt porridge is another great way to start your day with a healthy dose of whole grains. Cooked with water or milk, this porridge can be topped with nuts and seeds for added texture and nutrition. The slow-releasing carbohydrates in spelt ensure a steady supply of energy throughout the morning, keeping you energized without spikes in blood sugar levels.

Dish 3 Spelt flour muffins with nuts Muffins made from spelt flour are a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in advance. Adding nuts like almonds or walnuts not only enhances the flavor but also adds healthy fats and protein. These muffins are filling enough to keep you satisfied until lunchtime while providing the necessary nutrients to power your morning activities.