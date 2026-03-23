We bet you've never tried these spice blends in baking

African spices have an incredible ability to elevate the most mundane of baked goods into something extraordinary. These spices, which are rich in history and flavor, can be used to add depth and complexity to your baking. From sweet to savory, these spices can be used in a variety of ways to enhance your baked goods. Here are five African spice blends that can take your baking to the next level.

#1 Berbere: A versatile blend Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend that consists of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and other spices. This fiery yet aromatic mix can be used in everything from cookies to bread. The heat from the chili peppers is balanced by the sweetness of the cinnamon and cloves, making it a versatile addition to both sweet and savory baked goods.

#2 Suya spice: A smoky touch Originating from West Africa, suya spice is a smoky blend of ground peanuts, paprika, cayenne pepper, ginger, and garlic powder. While it is commonly used as a seasoning for grilled foods, its unique flavor profile makes it an interesting addition to baked treats like muffins or cakes. The peanut element adds richness, while the paprika gives a subtle smokiness.

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#3 Ras el hanout: North African magic Ras el hanout is a Moroccan spice blend that literally means "top of the shop." It includes over 30 spices such as cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and turmeric. This complex mix adds warmth and depth to your baking creations like spiced cakes or cookies with an exotic twist.

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#4 Cape Malay curry powder: Sweet and spicy Cape Malay curry powder is a South African blend that combines sweet spices like cinnamon and coriander with heat from chili peppers. This blend is perfect for adding an unexpected kick to traditional recipes such as apple pie or spiced scones without overpowering sweetness.