Give your chai a flavor boost with these spices

Turmeric-pepper

Turmeric and black pepper mix

Turmeric, with its golden hue, and black pepper, with its sharpness, make for an amazing combination that not only enhances the flavor of your chai but also adds to its health benefits. The combination is known to improve the absorption of curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, by up to 2,000%. This makes your cup of chai healthier and tastier.