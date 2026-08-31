5 protein-rich meals with spinach and chickpeas

A spinach and chickpea salad makes for a refreshing meal option.

Just toss fresh spinach leaves with canned or cooked chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion.

Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for an extra zing.

This salad is not only easy to prepare, but also loaded with nutrients such as iron from spinach and protein from chickpeas.