5 protein-rich meals with spinach and chickpeas
What's the story
Spinach and chickpeas are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used to whip up delicious vegetarian protein-rich meals. Spinach is loaded with vitamins and minerals, while chickpeas are an excellent source of plant-based protein. Together, they make a nutritious pair that can be added to a variety of dishes. Here are five ways to combine spinach and chickpeas for tasty vegetarian meals.
Dish 1
Spinach and chickpea salad
A spinach and chickpea salad makes for a refreshing meal option.
Just toss fresh spinach leaves with canned or cooked chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion.
Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for an extra zing.
This salad is not only easy to prepare, but also loaded with nutrients such as iron from spinach and protein from chickpeas.
Dish 2
Creamy spinach chickpea soup
A creamy spinach chickpea soup is perfect for the cooler months.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add vegetable broth, cooked chickpeas, and fresh spinach leaves. Let it simmer until the spinach wilts.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without any dairy products.
This soup is hearty, yet light on the stomach.
Dish 3
Spinach chickpea curry
Spinach chickpea curry is an Indian-inspired dish that packs flavors with spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala.
Cook onions until golden brown before adding these spices, along with canned tomatoes and rinsed chickpeas.
Let it simmer before adding chopped spinach leaves until they wilt down into the sauce.
Serve over rice or flatbreads like naan or roti.
Dish 4
Stuffed bell peppers with spinach and chickpeas
Stuffed bell peppers make an attractive meal option when filled with a mixture of cooked quinoa or rice mixed with sauteed onions, garlic, diced tomatoes, rinsed canned chickpeas, and chopped cooked spinach.
Season the filling with herbs like basil, oregano, thyme, and parsley.
Bake the stuffed peppers until tender, and enjoy a nutritious dish that's packed with flavor.
Dish 5
Spinach and chickpea hummus dip
Spinach and chickpea hummus dip makes for a great appetizer or snack.
Blend together canned chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and fresh spinach leaves until smooth.
Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve with pita bread, crackers, or fresh vegetable sticks for dipping.
This dip is creamy, flavorful, and packed with nutrients, making it an ideal choice for any occasion.