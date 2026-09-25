Got spinach? Try these 5 tasty dishes

Spinach and chickpea stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthy flavors of chickpeas with the fresh taste of spinach.

Cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander, this stew is both filling and nutritious.

The chickpeas provide protein, while the spinach adds iron and vitamins A and C.

This dish is perfect for those looking for a comforting meal that is also healthy.