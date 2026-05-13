Simple ways to cook spinach and lentils at home

Spinach and lentils are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used to whip up a variety of dishes. Not only are they nutritious, but they also provide a unique flavor combination that can elevate any meal. Here, we look at five creative ways to use spinach and lentils together, giving you fresh ideas to try in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Spinach and lentil soup delight A hearty spinach and lentil soup makes for a comforting meal, perfect for any season. Just simmer lentils with vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and fresh spinach until tender. Season with garlic, cumin, and coriander for an aromatic touch. This dish is not just filling, but also packed with protein and iron from the lentils and spinach.

Dish 2 Spinach lentil salad twist For a refreshing take on salads, mix cooked lentils with fresh spinach leaves. Toss in cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion for crunch. Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a zesty flavor. This salad makes for an excellent side dish or light lunch option.

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Dish 3 Spinach lentil curry fusion Spinach lentil curry is a delicious way to enjoy these two ingredients in an Indian-inspired dish. Cook lentils until soft, then add chopped spinach, along with coconut milk or yogurt, for creaminess. Spice it up with turmeric, cumin seeds, and garam masala for depth of flavor. Serve over rice or flatbread for a complete meal.

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Dish 4 Stuffed bell peppers with spinach and lentils Stuffed bell peppers filled with a mixture of cooked lentils and sauteed spinach make for a nutritious main course. Mix the two with some cooked rice or quinoa, season with herbs like thyme or oregano, and stuff into halved bell peppers. Bake until the peppers are tender, and the filling is heated through.