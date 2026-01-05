Visiting Sri Lanka? You must try these jackfruit-based snacks

Sri Lanka 's tropical fruit jackfruit is a versatile ingredient, used in many traditional snacks. From savory to sweet, the fruit is used in a variety of ways, giving a unique taste to the local cuisine. Here are some of the most popular jackfruit-based snacks in Sri Lanka, their preparation, and what makes them special.

Dish 1 Kottu with jackfruit Kottu is a popular street food in Sri Lanka, usually made with chopped flatbread and vegetables. However, when jackfruit is added, it gives a unique twist to the dish. The jackfruit adds natural sweetness and texture to the kottu, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The dish is usually served with spicy sauces or chutneys, enhancing its flavor profile.

Dish 2 Jackfruit chips Jackfruit chips are a crunchy snack made from thinly sliced jackfruit, fried until crispy. They are often seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor. These chips are an excellent alternative to potato chips and are enjoyed as a snack on their own or with dips. The natural sweetness of the jackfruit balances well with savory seasonings.

Dish 3 Polos curry Polos curry is a traditional Sri Lankan dish made from young jackfruit cooked in coconut milk with spices such as turmeric and curry leaves. This hearty curry is usually served with rice or flatbread and offers a delightful combination of flavors that highlight the versatility of jackfruit in savory dishes.