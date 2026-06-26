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5 tips for a mindful stargazing experience

By Simran Jeet 04:47 pm Jun 26, 202604:47 pm

What's the story

Stargazing is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to unwind and connect with nature. By spending some time under the stars, you can calm your mind and get a better perspective on life. Here are five practical tips to help you make the most of your stargazing sessions, and turn them into a relaxing ritual.