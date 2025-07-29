Hiking under the stars: Trails worth the trek 

Africa is home to some of the most stunning night skies, ideal for stargazers. With sprawling plains and little light pollution, the continent serves as a perfect backdrop for witnessing celestial marvels. From deserts to mountains, Africa's varied terrains present the opportunity for one-of-a-kind stargazing hikes. Not only do these hikes let you reconnect with nature, but they also allow witnessing the beauty of the universe, unfiltered.

Namib desert Namib Desert: A celestial haven The Namib Desert is famous for its crystal clear skies and breathtaking star displays. Situated in Namibia, this desert provides an unrivaled view of the Milky Way. The arid climate and absence of artificial light make it one of the best places on Earth for stargazing. Travelers can go on guided night hikes to discover this celestial paradise while learning about constellations from expert guides.

Drakensberg Mountains Drakensberg Mountains: Stars above peaks The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa offer a distinctive setting for stargazing escapades. The high-altitude and remote area guarantees clear skies without the pollution of city lights. Adventurers can take hiking trails through the rough paths to vantage points from where they can look up at stars glittering over magnificent mountains. This region also hosts prehistoric rock art sites that add historical mystery to your night exploration.

Sahara Desert Sahara Desert: Endless starry nights The vast expanse of the Sahara Desert has endless opportunities for stargazers looking for solitude under starry skies. With hardly any human habitation across its stretches, this desert provides unobstructed views of constellations that hardly make it elsewhere due to light pollution or atmospheric conditions seen in more populated regions around the world.