Start your day right with plantain pancakes

Plantain pancakes are a delicious and nutritious way to start your day. Made from ripe plantains, these pancakes are naturally sweet and packed with essential nutrients. They make an excellent alternative to traditional pancakes, offering a unique flavor profile that can be enjoyed by everyone. Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast option or something different to try, plantain pancakes are worth considering.

#1 Choosing the right plantains Selecting the right plantains is crucial for making perfect pancakes. Opt for ripe plantains with yellow skin and a few black spots, as they are sweeter and softer. Overripe plantains can also be used if you prefer a sweeter taste. Avoid green plantains as they are too starchy and won't give you the desired texture.

#2 Preparing your pancake batter To prepare the batter, peel the ripe plantains and mash them until smooth. Combine the mashed plantains with flour, baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Add milk or water gradually until you achieve a smooth batter consistency. You can also add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for added flavor.

#3 Cooking tips for perfect pancakes Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil or butter. Pour small amounts of batter onto the skillet to form pancakes of your desired size. Cook each side for about two minutes or until golden brown. Adjust heat as necessary to ensure even cooking without burning.

