How to include pearl millet in your breakfast

Pearl millet, or bajra, is a versatile grain that has been a staple in many diets for centuries. Its rich nutritional profile makes it an ideal ingredient for breakfast. Not only is pearl millet packed with fiber, but it is also a great source of iron and magnesium. Including pearl millet in your morning meals can provide sustained energy throughout the day. Here are five unique breakfast ideas using pearl millet.

Dish 1 Pearl millet porridge with fruits Pearl millet porridge is a simple yet nutritious breakfast option. Cook pearl millet with water or milk until it reaches a creamy consistency. Top it with fresh fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor and nutrition. This dish provides a good balance of carbohydrates and vitamins, keeping you energized and satisfied until lunch.

Dish 2 Savory pearl millet pancakes For those who prefer savory breakfasts, pearl millet pancakes are an excellent choice. Mix pearl millet flour with yogurt, chopped vegetables like spinach or carrots, and spices such as cumin or coriander powder. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are high in protein and can be served with chutney or yogurt.

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Dish 3 Pearl millet upma with vegetables Upma is a popular South Indian dish that can be made healthier by using pearl millet instead of semolina. Roast pearl millet grains and then cook them with water along with mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, tomatoes, peas, and other vegetables of your choice. This hearty dish is rich in fiber and keeps hunger at bay for longer periods.

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Dish 4 Sweet pearl millet halwa For those who have a sweet tooth in the morning, you can prepare halwa using pearl millet flour. Cook it with ghee or oil till aromatic; add jaggery syrup instead of sugar for sweetness; garnish with nuts like almonds or cashews if you like. This halwa gives you quick energy from natural sugars while also being filling due to its high fiber content.