Steel-cut oats: A diabetes-friendly morning meal
What's the story
Steel-cut oats are a popular breakfast option for those looking to manage diabetes. They are minimally processed and have a low glycemic index, making them ideal for keeping blood sugar levels stable. Rich in fiber and nutrients, steel-cut oats can be an integral part of a balanced diet. Here is how you can add steel-cut oats to your morning routine to reap their health benefits.
#1
Nutritional benefits of steel-cut oats
Steel-cut oats are loaded with essential nutrients, such as iron, magnesium, and B vitamins.
They also provide a good amount of dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full for longer.
The low glycemic index of steel-cut oats ensures a slow release of glucose into the bloodstream, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels.
This makes them an ideal choice for diabetics.
#2
How to prepare steel-cut oats
Preparing steel-cut oats is not complicated but requires some time.
Start by rinsing one cup of steel-cut oats under running water.
Then, boil three cups of water or milk in a pot. Add the rinsed oats, and a pinch of salt to the boiling liquid.
Lower the heat and let it simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the desired consistency is achieved.
#3
Flavorful additions to enhance taste
To make your steel-cut oats tastier without compromising on health, you can add fresh fruits such as berries or sliced bananas.
Nuts like almonds or walnuts add a crunchy texture and healthy fats.
A dash of cinnamon, or a drizzle of honey, can add natural sweetness without spiking your blood sugar levels.
Tip 1
Tips for incorporating oats into your diet
Incorporating steel-cut oats into your diet can be easy with a few tips.
Prepare larger batches at once, and store them in the refrigerator for up to five days for quick breakfasts during busy mornings.
Experiment with different toppings like yogurt or chia seeds for added nutrition and variety in flavor profiles.