Read these books recommended by Stephen King

Stephen King , the master of suspense and storytelling, has shared his picks for books that will enthrall fans of the genre. Known for his knack for weaving a web of intricate plots and characters we will never forget, King's picks are sure to pique the interests of those who love a good thrill. These books promise to keep you on your toes with unexpected twists and gripping narratives.

#1 'Gone Girl' by Gillian Flynn Gone Girl is a psychological thriller that explores the intricacies of marriage and media sensationalism. The story follows a husband who is prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. As secrets begin to unfold, readers are taken on a rollercoaster ride of deceit and manipulation. This book is lauded for its clever plot twists and profound character exploration.

#2 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' by Stieg Larsson This novel introduces readers to Lisbeth Salander, an enigmatic hacker with a troubled past. Paired with journalist Mikael Blomkvist, they investigate a decades-old disappearance within an influential family. The book combines mystery, intrigue, and social commentary in an engaging narrative that keeps readers guessing until the very end.

#3 'Sharp Objects' by Gillian Flynn In Sharp Objects, journalist Camille Preaker returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two young girls. As she digs deeper into her own past, her family secrets, she uncovers unsettling truths about herself and her community. This novel is known for its complex characters that linger long after reading.

#4 'Big Little Lies' by Liane Moriarty Set in an Australian suburb, Big Little Lies explores the themes of friendship, parenting, and hidden truths among three women whose lives get intertwined through school events. With its perfect blend of humor and suspenseful storytelling, Big Little Lies gives an insight into human nature while keeping the readers engaged with its unfolding drama.