5 Stephen King books every storyteller should read

Stephen King has written so many novels that are so intricately plotted and so well sketched that he's the master of storytelling. King's books are a treasure trove of lessons when it comes to storytelling. If you want to improve your narrative skills, you can learn from the story weaver himself. Here are five of his top books which are perfect guides to storytellers.

Writing insights 'On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft' Part memoir and part guide on writing, this book is a masterpiece. Not only does King narrate his own journey as a writer, but he also gives practical advice on how to improve your writing skills. For instance, he highlights how essential it is to read widely and write regularly, to refine your craft. The book is an insight into the discipline needed to make it as a writer.

Character development 'The Shining' In The Shining, King shows you how to write characters who propel the story forward. The protagonist of the novel, Jack Torrance, is written with depth and nuance, making him relatable even with his flaws. This book can be cited as the best example of how character development can make storytelling better by adding layers to the narrative.

Building suspense 'Misery' Misery is a masterclass in writing suspense and tension that keep readers hooked from start to finish. From pacing to unexpected plot twists, Stephen King expertly keeps you on the edge of your seat. Aspiring writers would do well to dissect the novel's well-woven narrative and the way its twists and turns are deployed to learn how to keep a tight grip on suspense.

World-building techniques 'It' In It, King also does a brilliant job of creating a world so immersive, so rich in detail, that it feels alive in front of your eyes. The town of Derry turns into almost another character in its own right, thanks to its beautifully written description in the pages of the novel. Any writer looking for inspiration for world-building will find invaluable lessons in this one.