Stiff knees? Try these 5 simple exercises
What's the story
Stiff knees can be a common problem, affecting mobility and comfort. Performing simple exercises can improve flexibility and reduce stiffness. These exercises are easy to do and require no special equipment, making them accessible to most people. By incorporating these movements into your routine, you may find relief from knee discomfort and improved joint function. Here are five effective exercises to help you combat stiff knees.
Tip 1
Straight leg raises
Straight leg raises are a great way to strengthen the muscles around the knee without putting too much pressure on the joint.
Lie on your back with one leg bent at the knee and the other straight.
Slowly lift the straight leg to the height of the bent knee, hold for a few seconds, and lower it back down.
Repeat this ten times on each leg.
Tip 2
Seated knee extensions
Seated knee extensions target the quadriceps, which are key to knee stability.
Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor.
Extend one leg out straight until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a moment, then lower it back down.
Aim for three sets of ten repetitions per leg.
Tip 3
Heel slides
Heel slides are great for improving range of motion in stiff knees.
Sit or lie down with your legs extended in front of you.
Slowly slide your heel towards you while bending your knee as far as comfortably possible, then slide it back out again.
Repeat this movement 10 times per session.
Tip 4
Calf stretches
Calf stretches help relieve tension in muscles that affect knee movement.
Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and one foot back, keeping both heels on the ground.
Lean into the wall gently until you feel a stretch in the back of your lower leg.
Hold for fifteen seconds before switching sides.
Tip 5
Chair stands
Chair stands strengthen both legs while improving balance and coordination, which support overall joint health over time.
Sit at the edge of a sturdy chair with feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.
Press through heels as you stand upright, then lower yourself back down slowly under control.
Repeat eight to ten times per session, depending on your fitness level.