Art lovers, Stockholm's metro stations will surprise you
What's the story
Stockholm's metro system is not just a means of transport but also an art gallery. The Stockholm Metro Art Tour takes you through the colorful and creatively designed stations of the city. Each station has its own theme and artistic expression, making it a unique experience for visitors. From modern art to historical references, the tour gives you a glimpse into Sweden's cultural heritage and contemporary creativity.
#1
Discovering Kungstradgarden Station
Kungstradgarden station is famous for its dramatic blue, cave-like ceilings.
The design is inspired by the nearby King Charles XIII's Garden, which is located above ground.
The station also features sculptures and murals that depict Swedish history and mythology.
It is a favorite among photographers and art lovers alike.
#2
Exploring T-Centralen Station
T-Centralen station serves as the hub of Stockholm's metro network. Its central location makes it easily accessible from all parts of the city.
The station is known for its bright blue tile work, which symbolizes the waves of the Baltic Sea.
The design was created by artist Per Olof Ultvedt in 1975, who wanted to reflect Sweden's maritime heritage through his work.
#3
Unveiling Solna Centrum Station
Solna Centrum station is famous for its striking red and green color scheme, which symbolizes fire and ice.
Designed by architect Stig Lindberg in 1975, this station looks like a surrealist painting, with its bold colors contrasting against white walls.
It gives a glimpse into Sweden's natural landscapes while also making for an Instagrammable spot.
#4
Experiencing Stadion station
Stadion Station pays homage to Sweden's sporting culture with its Olympic-themed artwork.
The station has murals depicting various sports activities, such as skiing and ice hockey, which are popular in the country.
This artistic tribute not only celebrates Sweden's athletic achievements but also gives visitors an insight into the nation's passion for sports.