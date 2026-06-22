How to style stoles for every occasion
What's the story
Bollywood fashion is famous for its vibrant colors, intricate designs, and unique styles. One accessory that has made a mark in the industry is the stole. Versatile and stylish, stoles can amp up any outfit, just like your favorite Bollywood stars. Here are some practical tips on how to style stoles the Bollywood way, adding a dash of glam to your wardrobe.
Tip 1
Embrace bold patterns
Bollywood celebrities are famous for their love of bold patterns and prints. When styling a stole, do not hesitate to go for bright colors and eye-catching designs. Floral prints, geometric patterns, or paisley motifs can make your outfit more interesting. Pairing a patterned stole with a simple outfit can make it the focal point.
Tip 2
Layering for elegance
Layering is key to nailing that Bollywood-inspired look with stoles. Drape your stole over your shoulders, or wrap it around your neck for an elegant touch. This trick not only keeps you warm but also adds depth to your outfit. Experiment with different draping styles to find what suits you best.
Tip 3
Mix textures wisely
Incorporating different textures is a common practice in Bollywood fashion. When choosing a stole, consider mixing materials like silk, cotton, or wool with other fabrics in your outfit. This creates visual interest and adds dimension to your look, without overwhelming it.
Tip 4
Accessorize thoughtfully
Accessories play an important role in Bollywood-inspired fashion. Pair your stole with complementary accessories, such as earrings or bracelets, that match its color scheme or pattern. However, make sure not to overdo it; balance is key when accessorizing with stoles.
Tip 5
Experiment with draping styles
There are endless possibilities when it comes to draping styles for stoles. You can try different ways like the classic wrap-around style or the chic shoulder drape seen on many Bollywood red carpets. Each style gives its own vibe, so experiment until you find the one that suits you best, while keeping comfort in mind.