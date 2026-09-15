These sabudana breakfast dishes are worth trying

Sabudana khichdi is a popular dish during fasting days, but it is also a regular breakfast choice in many Indian households.

The dish is made by soaking sago pearls overnight and cooking them with potatoes, peanuts, green chilies, and spices.

The result is a flavorful mix that is both light and filling.

It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served hot with yogurt or chutney.