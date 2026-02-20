If you love green gram pancakes, try these variations

A popular street food, moong dal chilla is a savory pancake made from ground green gram. This nutritious dish can be customized in a number of ways to suit different palates. Here are five delightful variations of moong dal chilla that you can try for breakfast. Each variation brings a unique flavor and texture, making it an exciting option for those looking to explore new breakfast ideas.

Spinach twist Spinach and moong dal chilla Adding spinach to moong dal chilla not only enhances its nutritional value but also gives it a vibrant green color. The iron and vitamins from spinach complement the protein-rich moong dal, making it a healthy choice. Simply blend fresh spinach leaves with soaked moong dal before cooking the batter on a hot griddle.

Paneer filling Paneer stuffed moong dal chilla For a protein-packed breakfast, try stuffing your moong dal chilla with paneer. Crumble paneer and mix it with spices like cumin and coriander powder before placing it on one half of the chilla batter on the griddle. Fold over the other half to create a pocket filled with flavorful paneer.

Veggie mix Vegetable medley moong dal chilla Incorporating grated vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini into your moong dal chilla batter adds texture and flavor. This variation not only makes the chilla more colorful but also boosts its fiber content. Cook as usual by pouring the vegetable-infused batter onto the griddle.

Chili heat Spicy green chili moong dal chilla For those who love spice in their breakfast, adding finely chopped green chilies to the moong dal batter is an excellent option. This variation gives an extra kick to the traditional chilla taste without overpowering it. Adjust the number of chilies according to your spice tolerance level.