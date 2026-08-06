Stiff ankles? Try these 5 easy exercises
What's the story
Ankle flexibility is crucial for balance, mobility, and injury prevention. Improving it can help you perform better in sports and day-to-day activities. By adding certain exercises to your routine, you can improve your ankle flexibility over time. Here are five effective exercises that target the ankle joint, helping you achieve better range of motion and stability. They are simple yet effective, making them suitable for everyone.
Tip 1
Ankle circles for mobility
Ankle circles are a simple exercise that improves mobility by working the joint in all directions.
To do this exercise, sit comfortably with one leg extended. Rotate your foot clockwise in a circular motion ten times, then switch to counterclockwise for another ten rotations. Repeat with the other foot.
This exercise loosens up the ankle and improves blood flow to the area.
Tip 2
Calf stretches against wall
Calf stretches against a wall target both calf muscles and improve ankle flexibility.
Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and the other extended back, keeping both heels on the ground.
Lean into the wall until you feel a stretch in your back calf muscle.
Hold for fifteen seconds before switching legs.
This stretch helps lengthen tight calf muscles that can restrict ankle movement.
Tip 3
Toe raises for strengthening
Toe raises strengthen the muscles around the ankle while improving flexibility.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly rise onto your toes, lifting your heels off the ground as high as possible.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down.
Repeat 10 times to build strength in your calves and improve overall ankle stability.
Tip 4
Ankle dorsiflexion exercise
Ankle dorsiflexion exercises improve the upward movement of the foot, important for walking and running.
Sit on a chair with one foot flat on the floor and use a resistance band or towel looped around your toes to gently pull upwards towards you while keeping your knee straight.
Hold for five seconds before releasing slowly; repeat 10 times per leg.
Tip 5
Heel cord stretching exercise
Heel cord stretching targets both Achilles tendons and calf muscles to improve overall flexibility around the ankles.
Sit on the ground with legs extended forward; loop a towel around the ball of one foot, gently pulling towards you until you feel a stretch along the back of the leg.
Hold for 20 seconds, then switch legs and repeat the process.