Strengthen your back without lifting weights
What's the story
Back bodyweight rows are a great way to strengthen your back without any equipment. These exercises use your body weight as resistance to work on your muscles, improving posture and stability. Adding these to your workout regimen can help you develop a strong back, which is essential for overall fitness and well-being. Here are some effective back bodyweight row techniques to consider.
Technique 1
Standard bodyweight row technique
The standard bodyweight row is performed using a bar or sturdy surface at waist height.
Grab the bar with an overhand grip, arms extended, and feet hip-width apart.
Lean back until your body is straight, and then pull yourself up until your chest nearly touches the bar.
This move works the upper back muscles, including the rhomboids and trapezius.
Technique 2
Inverted row variation
The inverted row variation is performed by lying underneath a low bar or suspension trainer.
With an underhand grip, pull your chest toward the bar while keeping your body straight.
This exercise emphasizes the lower trapezius and latissimus dorsi muscles, enhancing your upper body strength.
Technique 3
Single-arm bodyweight row challenge
For a more advanced challenge, try single-arm bodyweight rows using a suspension trainer or TRX straps.
Grab one handle with one hand while extending the other arm out for balance.
Pull yourself up with one arm until your elbow is at shoulder height, before lowering back down slowly.
This variation enhances unilateral strength and coordination.
Technique 4
Archer row technique explained
The archer row technique involves pulling one arm towards you while extending the other outwards, like an archer drawing back their bowstring.
Using a suspension trainer or similar setup, alternate between sides to target each side of your back independently, improving muscle imbalances over time.