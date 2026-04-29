Strengthen your pelvic muscles with these exercises
What's the story
African cultures have long embraced natural methods for health and wellness, including exercises that strengthen the pelvic region. These exercises are often rooted in traditional practices that emphasize balance, flexibility, and core strength. By incorporating these movements into your routine, you can enhance pelvic stability and overall lower body strength. Here are five African-inspired exercises that target the pelvic muscles effectively.
Dance moves
The power of the Zulu dance
The Zulu dance is famous for its energetic footwork and rhythmic body movements. This dance involves a lot of squatting and lunging, which work the pelvic muscles well. The repetitive motion helps in building endurance and strength in the lower body. Practicing this dance regularly can improve your balance and coordination, while also giving you a good cardiovascular workout.
Jumping exercise
Maasai jumping technique
The Maasai people are known for their impressive jumping abilities, which they perform during traditional ceremonies. This technique involves jumping straight up with minimal bending of the knees, engaging the core and pelvic muscles intensely. Regular practice of this exercise can enhance your explosive power and improve muscle tone in the hips and thighs.
Squatting practice
Yoruba squatting ritual
In Yoruba culture, squatting is often a part of daily activities, as well as rituals. This exercise focuses on deep squats that engage the glutes, thighs, and pelvic floor muscles. Performing squats in a controlled manner helps in improving flexibility and strength in these areas, while also promoting better posture.
Hip movement
Ethiopian hip circles
Ethiopian hip circles are all about circular movements of the hips, which engage the core and pelvic muscles. This exercise is a great way to improve mobility in the hip joints while strengthening the surrounding muscles. The gentle, yet effective, motion can be incorporated into warm-up routines or cool-down sessions after workouts.
Leg lifting exercise
Sudanese leg lifts
Sudanese leg lifts focus on lifting one leg at a time while lying down on your side or back. This exercise targets specific muscle groups around the pelvis, enhancing stability when performed regularly over time. It also helps tone these areas without putting too much strain on joints or ligaments.