Tone your shoulder blades with these exercises

Strengthening shoulder blades is important for improving posture and preventing injuries. Targeted exercises can improve the stability and strength of the muscles surrounding the scapulae. This not only improves your upper body strength but also supports your daily activities. Here are five effective exercises to improve the strength of your shoulder blades, and how to perform them correctly.

Tip 1 Scapular push-ups Scapular push-ups are a great way to isolate the muscles around the shoulder blades. Start in a standard push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Instead of bending your elbows, squeeze your shoulder blades together and push them apart while keeping your arms straight. This movement activates the serratus anterior muscle, which is essential for scapular stability.

Tip 2 Wall angels Wall angels are great for improving mobility and strength of the shoulder blades. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it. Press your lower back into the wall while raising your arms to form a "W" shape, elbows bent at ninety degrees. Slowly slide your arms up into a "Y" shape without losing contact with the wall, then return to the starting position.

Tip 3 Bent-over reverse flyes Bent-over reverse flyes target the rear deltoids and upper back muscles that support the shoulder blades. Grab a pair of dumbbells and bend forward at the hips, keeping a flat back. With palms facing each other, lift both weights out to the sides until they are level with your shoulders, then lower them back down with control.

Tip 4 Prone T raises Prone T raises strengthen upper back muscles by focusing on scapular retraction. Lie face down on an exercise mat or bench with arms extended straight out to form a "T" shape with your body. Lift both arms off the ground simultaneously by squeezing your shoulder blades together, then lower them back down without touching the ground completely.