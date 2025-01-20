5 simple exercises for stronger knee stability
What's the story
The pes anserinus tendon is a crucial part of our knee; it is the point where three tendons meet.
By strengthening this tendon, you can avoid injuries and ensure your knee remains stable.
This article details five exercises that specifically target and strengthen the pes anserinus tendon, making it a valuable resource for anyone looking to improve their knee health through focused physical activity.
Leg raises
Straight leg raises for knee stability
Straight leg raises are a fundamental exercise for building strength in the muscles surrounding the knee, including the pes anserinus tendon.
To execute this exercise, lie on your back with one leg bent and the other extended.
Raise the extended leg to the level of the bent knee, then lower it with control.
Perform 10-15 repetitions for three sets on each leg.
Hamstring curls
Hamstring curls: Enhancing flexibility and strength
Hamstring curls isolate the muscles in the back of your thigh, providing indirect support to the pes anserinus area.
Lying on your stomach, either on a leg curl machine or with a resistance band at home, curl your legs towards your buttocks. Keep your hips firmly on the ground throughout the movement.
Complete three sets of 10-12 repetitions to effectively work these muscles.
Inner thighs
Inner thigh squeezes: Targeted tendon support
Inner thigh squeezes target the adductor muscles, which are crucial for stabilizing the pes anserinus tendon.
Sit with your knees bent and a pillow or ball placed between them.
Squeeze the pillow with your knees as hard as possible for five seconds before relaxing.
Perform three sets of 10 repetitions.
Wall squats
Wall squats: Building strength with stability
Wall squats are great for working multiple leg muscles without putting a lot of strain on your knees.
Stand with your back against a wall and your feet shoulder-width apart.
Slide down into a squatting position until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute before sliding back up.
Try for three reps.
Knee extensions
Terminal knee extensions: Precision strengthening
Terminal knee extensions (TKE) are key for directly isolating and working on the muscles around the pes anserinus tendon.
Using a resistance band looped around a sturdy object at knee level, place it behind one knee and step forward a bit to create tension in the band.
Straighten that leg by pushing down through your heel, then slowly return to starting position.
Complete three sets of 12-15 reps per leg.