What's the story

Ghost peppers, with their extreme heat and smoky flavor, are the new secret weapon of choice for daring cooks.

Hailing from India, these peppers pack a punch with over a million Scoville Heat Units, earning them a spot among the world's hottest chilies.

Adding ghost peppers to your culinary repertoire can transform dishes, providing a fiery kick and depth of flavor that milder chilies simply can't compete with.