What's the story

Lemon curd is a secret weapon in the kitchen, ready to bring a zingy freshness to your dishes.

Crafted from lemon juice, sugar, and butter, this silky spread is all about that sweet-tart harmony.

While it's a classic choice for desserts, don't underestimate its power to elevate savory dishes too.

Read on for five unexpected and utterly delicious ways to use lemon curd.